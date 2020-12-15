Leading digital financial services and mobile wallet platform Paytm on Tuesday launched a 24*7 RTGS facility as part of its Payout service, which enables businesses to make bulk and instant money transfers to their employees, vendors & partners. The RTGS facility aims to support companies to make high-value transactions seamlessly. Also Read - RTGS Money Transfer Facility To Be Operational 24x7 From Tonight | All You Need to Know

The launch came soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made an announcement to make RTGS a 24*7 facility. Paytm Payouts' APIs and Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to Bank Accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets instantly.

The RTGS service, which allows a minimum transfer limit of Rs 2 lakh, is especially beneficial for SMEs & large enterprises as it will save their time and resources while making high-value transactions, the company said in a release.

Key Feature of Paytm 24*7 RTGS Facility:

– Businesses can instantly transfer any amount to anyone all days of the week.

– Paytm Payouts in the only platform offering with most payment methods that work round the clock including Paytm Wallet, UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS.

– Supports businesses with a real-time payment system to manage their cash flows more efficiently.

– Enables companies with high-value transactions, such as transferring employee salary, to make bulk payments even on weekends.

“With Paytm Payouts 24*7 RTGS facility, companies are now empowered to handle their finances much better as high-value transactions can be made anytime. This in turn would help reduce their working capital requirement,” a spokesperson said.

“We believe this will help in further boosting the adoption of online payments in the country, making more businesses digitally empowered,” he added.

The Payouts service is driven by a powerful API that can be integrated with any platform, thereby eliminating the need for corporates to invest time & resources to build their own platform. It allows bulk payments to be made to Bank Accounts, UPI addresses, Paytm Wallets, Gift Vouchers and other employee benefits like Food Allowance instantly.

In addition, companies and their finance department can manage their receivables and payables including utility payments, rent payments, vendor invoices, employee reimbursements, collections using this product. Also, it offers the highest transaction success rate in the industry. Apart from thousands of small businesses, a growing list of major companies like Pidilite Industries, Schneider Electric and Havmor Icecreams use the service.