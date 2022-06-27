New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has roped in Indian rapper Badshah to promote its UPI autopay feature. The rapper has curated a song named ‘Life Hai Wow’ for the campaign. According to a report by Mint, the song is based on the company’s mission to help in improving people’s lives with novel payment solutions. The campaign, of which Badshah is not a part, had earlier featured stars like Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. The campaign is called ‘UPI Chalega’.Also Read - 5 Tips To Save Yourself From UPI Payment Fraud | Know Here

Rajeeth Pillai, Chief of Relationship Management and Marketing at NPCI, was quoted in the report as saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Badshah. We believe the autopay feature will be a game-changer as it brings in business efficiency for merchants across categories and provides maximum convenience to consumers for their recurring payments. This campaign is a natural next step for us to reach our audiences and impact as many lives as possible."

'Life Hai Wow' is available to stream over YouTube, Spotify and almost all the other streaming platforms.

For the unversed, NPCI was launched in 2008 to facilitate digital retail payments and settlement. It has since then launched United Payments Solution (UPI) to allow inter-bank transfers using an integrated mobile application. It is India’s method of competing with giants like VISA and Mastercard.

With UPI autopay, experts believe that digital payment infrastructure will undergo a paradigm shift and it will change the game. They also believe that the collaboration will bring much-needed attention to the campaign.