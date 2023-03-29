Home

Business

NPCI Suggests 1.1 Percent Interchange Fee on UPI Payments of Over Rs2,000 from THIS Date

NPCI Suggests 1.1 Percent Interchange Fee on UPI Payments of Over Rs2,000 from THIS Date

NPCI, UPI's governing body, will review the stated pricing on or before September 30, 2023.

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) suggested PPI charges to be applicable on merchant transactions on UPI from April 1, in a recent circular. Using Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPIs) on UPI from will attract interchange at 1.1 percent on transaction value for amounts over Rs 2,000.

NPCI, UPI’s governing body, will review the stated pricing on or before September 30, 2023.

You may like to read

Once the additional charges come into effect, the PPI issuer will be paying around 15 basis points as a wallet-loading service charge to the remitter bank. It is important to note that no interchange in terms of peer-to-peer (P2P) or peer-to-peer-merchant (P2PM) transactions between the bank account and the PPI wallet will apply.

The interchange fee is typically associated with card payments and is levied to cover the costs of accepting, processing, and authorising transactions.

While the 1.1% interchange fee is a broad levy, certain types of merchants will also be eligible for a lower interchange levy. For instance, payments made to fuel service stations via UPI using a prepaid instrument will only carry an interchange of 0.5%.

The pricing will come into effect starting April 1, 2023. NPCI will review the stated pricing on or before Sept. 30, 2023, the circular said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.