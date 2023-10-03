Home

Bonanza For Pensioners! Centre May Unveil Pension Guarantee For Employees; Here’s What To Expect

It is possible that the government may offer a pension guarantee of 50% of the last salary drawn, but this would require a significant increase in contributions from both the government and the employees.

Analysts believe that a 35-40% guarantee would be feasible by tweaking the current structure of the National Pension System (NPS) (Representative image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The government is considering introducing a new pension model for its employees, which would guarantee a decent amount of pension payout. The scheme is likely to be unveiled before the state assembly elections in November. The new model would be jointly funded by the employees and the government, and the guarantee would depend on actuarial analysis, which factors in the longevity of retirees and their contributions, as per a report carried by the Financial Express.

New Pension Scheme: What To Expect?

Analysts believe that a 35-40% guarantee would be feasible by tweaking the current structure of the National Pension System (NPS), a nearly two-decade-old scheme that is based on the concept of defined contribution.

Under the NPS, employees contribute a fixed percentage of their salary to a pension fund, and the government also contributes a matching amount. The retirement corpus is then invested in a mix of equity and debt instruments, and the returns on the investments determine the size of the pension payout.

It is possible that the government may offer a pension guarantee of 50% of the last salary drawn, but this would require a significant increase in contributions from both the government and the employees. Centre Announces Big For Government Employees Government employees constitute a small percentage of the electorate, but the Centre has been making several announcements to woo them, such as the PM Vishwakarma scheme and the extension of free LPG connections. In the past few months, the government has also considered offering a pension guarantee of up to 50% of the last salary drawn, but this would require substantial additional contributions from both the government and the employees.

What’s Current NPS System Current NPS rules require that at least 40% of the accumulated pension corpus be invested in annuities to generate a monthly pension. The remaining 60% can be withdrawn tax-free. If the government introduces a pension guarantee, these features may need to be changed. For example, the government may require that a higher percentage of the corpus be invested in annuities to ensure that the guaranteed pension payout is met. The government may also need to impose restrictions on the withdrawal of the remaining 60% of the corpus, to ensure that there is enough money to meet the pension guarantee obligations.

