NPS Swasthya Scheme Explained: Who can use pension funds for medical treatment?

NPS subscribers can now get financial support for healthcare needs through PFRDA’s ‘NPS Swasthya’ plan. Know the eligibility criteria, investment requirements, and how the withdrawal process works for medical emergencies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/nps-swasthya-scheme-explained-who-can-use-pension-funds-for-medical-treatment-8484762/ Copy

NPS Swasthya’s second trial phase has been broadened to offer more comprehensive healthcare support. Representational Image

If you have invested in NPS, this information may come in handy. Your retirement savings could now provide financial support for medical needs during times of health emergencies.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) recently introduced the second phase of testing for ‘NPS Swasthya’, a facility designed to help NPS subscribers access their pension funds during medical emergencies. The initiative is currently in the trial stage and is being implemented on a limited basis.

Read more: List of States That Have Gone Back To Old Pension Scheme

What is NPS Swasthya Scheme?

NPS Swasthya brings together retirement savings and medical assistance under one facility. Subscribers can continue saving for their post-retirement needs while also getting the option to use a portion of their funds for healthcare expenses. The revamped version focuses on making the process easier for common users.

Now it is mandatory to take health insurance

Health insurance has been made a mandatory requirement for joining the NPS Swasthya scheme. The premium amount will be deducted from the subscriber’s pension corpus, ensuring they have extra financial assistance when faced with healthcare expenses.

An initial contribution of Rs 25,000 is required to join NPS Swasthya. Subscribers will be able to avail the scheme’s benefits only after completing this minimum investment.

Also Read | 20% annuity purchase rule, systematic unit redemption, new corpus slab…: Major changes in NPS rules every govt, non-govt subscriber must know

How much money can I withdraw for treatment?

NPS Swasthya allows subscribers to access up to one-fourth of their Net Eligible Balance for medical requirements. The withdrawn amount can be used for expenses such as doctor visits, medicines, hospitalisation, and other healthcare-related costs. Subscribers can also access the service through the MAven app linked with the Central Recordkeeping Agency platform.

What relief will be provided in case of serious illness?

If a subscriber faces a major medical emergency and hospital bills rise significantly, they can access their full available funds for treatment. The facility will apply even to accounts with limited balances, providing relief from unexpected healthcare expenses.

Where will the money will go?

A major highlight of the plan is the direct payment facility, under which treatment expenses will be paid straight to the hospital or service provider. Any unused amount after settling the medical bills will be reinvested into the NPS account, allowing it to continue growing with market-based returns.

What medical expenses are covered?

NPS Swasthya’s second trial phase has been broadened to offer more comprehensive healthcare support. The scheme now includes not just outpatient services but also hospital stays, inpatient treatment, medicines, and cashless hospital facilities.

Also Read | Is NPS beating stock market? delivered returns of…, FM Sitharaman says National Pension System cornerstone of…

Who can take advantage of this scheme?

The scheme is open to Indian citizens in the 18-85 age group, subject to submitting a health declaration during registration. At present, it is being implemented on a pilot basis for a select group, with plans for expansion after successful testing.

Which institutions are associated with this scheme?

Several organisations have come together to build and operate NPS Swasthya. Medi Assist Healthcare Services is managing the technology platform and claim settlements, CAMS is handling KRA onboarding and KYC, and Tata Pension Fund Management along with Axis Pension Fund are managing pension investments. Aditya Birla Health Insurance Group is offering the health super top-up cover, with Medi Assist providing access to a nationwide network of over 15,500 hospitals.

How many people joined the medical security cover NPS?

Rising medical expenses have become a major challenge for people across India, with healthcare costs expected to grow by 11.5 per cent to 14 per cent by 2026, according to industry estimates. NPS Swasthya seeks to address this concern by allowing retirement savings to also act as a support system during healthcare needs.

The NPS ecosystem had 96.4 million subscribers as of March 29, 2026, managing assets worth nearly Rs 16.55 lakh crore. Building on this extensive network, NPS Swasthya seeks to provide a combined solution for retirement savings and healthcare support in the future.