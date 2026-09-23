NSE IPO Listing date: GMP falls to 2.5 percent ahead of market debut; key things to know before listing

The public issue marks a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

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New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) IPO will make its stock market debut on September 24, Thursday. The investors are reportedly now turning their attention to the expected listing price after the issue attracted healthy demand during its three-day bidding period. The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the country’s second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times the subscription on the final day on Monday, led strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering is India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC’s Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022 but remains below Hyundai Motor India’s record public offer so far. The NSE IPO received bids for 50.58 crore (50,58,11,384) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription, according to BSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 12.68 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.55 times. The retail investors’ portion was booked 1.39 times. The mega IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size. The IPO was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Friday.

GMP drops to 2.5 percent ahead of market debut:

The GMP, on the other hand, has fallen from levels seen before the IPO opened. As per the InvestorGain, the NSE IPO GMP was Rs 45.5 on September 22. At the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,785, this points to an indicative price of around Rs 1830.5, or a premium of approximately 2.55 percent over the issue price.

The NSE on Wednesday last week raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. Additionally, sovereign wealth funds such as GIC Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Norges Bank, as well as Eastspring and HSBC Global Asset Management, also participated in the anchor round.

The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The exchange has fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. At the upper end, it will command a valuation of up to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the consolidated data available on the BSE website, the initial share sale got bids for 50,58,11,384 shares

This is 5.71 times over 8,86,42,911 shares reserved for investors

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed bids for 31,97,15,504 shares compared to 2,52,07,867 shares on offer, leading to a 12.68 times subscription.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was booked 6.55 times, as they submitted applications for 12,37,51,624 shares against 1,89,00,483 shares on offer.

Retail investors applied for 6,13,05,464 shares compared to 4,41,01,125 shares reserved. This reflects a 1.39 times subscription.

About NSE

The National Stock Exchange is India’s largest stock exchange by trading activity across several key asset classes. As per the figures given for the three months ended June 2026, NSE had a 93.05 percent share of the cash market, 99.72 percent of equity futures and 68.48 percent of equity options based on the relevant turnover measures.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.