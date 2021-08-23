Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange has advised share market investors to refrain from dealing in unregulated products such as ‘Contracts for Difference’ and ‘Binary Options’ offered by unregulated online trading platforms. In a statement, the exchange said that it has noticed some unregulated platforms and websites offering trading in certain unregulated derivative products called ‘Contracts for Difference’ (CFD) and Binary Options, as per IANS report.Also Read - Zoom Facing Global Outage; Online Classes, Video Meetings Affected

“Hence, Investors are advised to refrain from dealing/investing in unregulated products such as Contracts for Difference (CFDs) / Binary Options offered by such unregulated Internet-based trading platforms,” it said, the IANS report says.

A contract for differences (CFD) is an arrangement made in financial derivatives trading where the differences in the settlement between the open and closing trade prices are cash-settled. There is no delivery of physical goods or securities with CFDs, according to IANS report.

A binary option is a type of options contract in which the payout depends entirely on the outcome of a yes/no proposition and typically relates to whether the price of a particular asset will rise above or fall below a specified amount.