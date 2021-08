Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange has advised share market investors to refrain from dealing in unregulated products such as ‘Contracts for Difference’ and ‘Binary Options’ offered by unregulated online trading platforms. In a statement, the exchange said that it has noticed some unregulated platforms and websites offering trading in certain unregulated derivative products called ‘Contracts for Difference’ (CFD) and Binary Options, as per IANS report.Also Read - Zoom Facing Global Outage; Online Classes, Video Meetings Affected