New Delhi: NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has awarded India's first and one of the biggest green hydrogen microgrid projects at its plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest report by Mint, green hydrogen can prove to be very important for the energy security of India as it imports 85 per cent of its oil and 53 per cent of the gas requirements.

NTPC issued a statement saying, "NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company has awarded project of 'Standalone Fuel-Cell based Micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser' at NTPC Simhadri (Andhra Pradesh). This will be India's first Green Hydrogen based Energy Storage Project and one of world's largest."

NTPC has also signed a deal with Ladakh Union territory for a green hydrogen mobility project. A company by the name of NVVN will jointly execute the plan. The report also said that India will soon call bids for building 4 GW of electrolyzer capacity. It is a step forward in ensuring energy security.

“This unique project for India would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators,” the company said in a statement.

NTPC group posted a net profit of $1.85 billion in the year 2021-22. Players like Adani Group, Acme Solar Holdings Ltd and Greenko have also announced their initiatives to push the production of green hydrogen. NTPC, according to the report, plans to invest Rs 1 trillion till 2024 and become a 130 GW power producer by 2032.

At present, NTPC has an installed capacity of about 67,907.5 MW comprising 47 stations and 26 joint ventures.