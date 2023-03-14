Home

Number Of Active Users On NSE Declines For Eighth Consecutive Month

New Delhi: The number of active users on NSE declined for the eighth consecutive month to 33.6m in Feb23 from 34.3m in January 2023.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, total active user clients at NSE rose 2.7 per cent YoY but fell 2.1 per cent MoM to 33.6m.

This was the eighth consecutive month of a sequential decline.

The intensity of the fall was lower at 0.7m accounts in February 2023 v/s 1m in January 2023. Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 59.6 per cent of overall NSE active clients, an increase from 59.2 per cent in January 2023.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the number of total demat accounts rose to 113m in February 2023. Incremental account additions stood at 2.1m in February 2023 v/s 2.2m in January 2023.

Although account additions were steady, the number continued to be below the FY22 average run rate of 2.9m.

In terms of total and incremental demat account market share, the trends were steady on the MoM basis.

However, on a YoY basis, NSDL lost 230bp/190bp market share in total/incremental demat accounts.

Capital market sentiment of India Inc. was volatile in February 2023, with the Nifty ending the month down 2 per cent MoM after gyrating between 17,300 and 18,000.

