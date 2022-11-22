Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal Resigns. Read Company’s Full Statement Here

Nykaa's chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has quit, the company said in an announcement on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Nykaa’s chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned from the company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures that runs the fashion and beauty platform said in an announcement on Tuesday. “Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck,” Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chairperson, said in the statement.

What Nykaa said in its statement

“This is to inform you Mr Arvind Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (‘the Company’) will be leaving the Company, effective close of business hours on November 25, 2022, to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space,” Nykaa said in a BSE filing.

What Arvind Agarwal said on his resignation

Agarwal said his learning at Nykaa has set him up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. “It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family,” Agarwal said in a statement.