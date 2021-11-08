New Delhi: Nykaa IPO allotment date is here and investors are curious to know whether they have been allotted shares of the consumer technology platform or not. Nykaa Initial Public Offering is likely to be listed at BSE and NSE on November 11.Also Read - Nykaa IPO Day 1: Retail Portion Fully Subscribed Within First Hour Of Opening

Nykaa IPO Allotment – Direct Link To Check

Subscribers of Nykaa IPO can know the allotment status at official website of BSE India. One needs to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Once land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

To check the status of your application, you need to enter a few details.

First, you need to select issue type, then issue name, application name, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Once you have entered the details, you can click on ‘search’.

The initiation of refunds will be done from November 9. The process of credit of shares to demat account will begin on November 10, according to details on chittorgarh website.

Nykaa IPO Share Price, Price Band Details

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Nykaa IPO band has been fixed at Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 12 shares and minimum order quantity of 12 shares.

The initial public offering will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Nykaa IPO has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 5,351.92 crore. Out of the issue size, Nykaa IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 4,721.92 crore. Also Read - Nykaa IPO Opens For Subscription. Top Details You Must Know