New Delhi: Nykaa IPO is opening today for subscription. The operator of beauty and personal care brand has raised around Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.Also Read - Nykaa IPO Opens on October 28: Should You Subscribe or Avoid E-tailer? Key Details EXPLAINED

Nykaa IPO Subscription Date

Nykaa IPO subscription period has commenced today and it will close on November 1. Also Read - Nykaa IPO Subscription: Check Date, Price, Review

The share allotment date is likely to be on November 8, according to a report by chittorgarh website.

Nykaa IPO Price, Review, Details

Nykaa IPO price has been fixed at Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 12 shares and minimum order quantity of 12 shares.

Nykaa IPO has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 5,351.92 crore.

The initial public offering has a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and offer for sale of Rs 4,721.92 crore.

Those selling shares in the OFS include TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies and Investments and J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and Sanjay Nayar Family Trust, as per a PTI report.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards investment in certain subsidiaries — FSN Brands or Nykaa Fashion — to set-up new retail store, capital expenditure, repayment of debt, to enhance the visibility and awareness of its brands and general corporate purposes, PTI reported.

Founded in 2012, the company is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers, as per PTI report.

The dearth of PAT positive new age companies in India and it’s first mover advantage augurs well enabling Nykaa to command higher premium. We believe the company is capable of improving its financial metrics and cementing its position going forward and hence recommend investors to Subscribe to the issue, Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said.