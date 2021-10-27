New Delhi: Nykaa IPO is all set to hit the market as the subscription for initial public offering of the fashion brand will open on Thursday, October 28. Following the successful listing of Zomato, many technology-driven companies filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float their IPOs. These included Nykaa.
Nykaa IPO Date
Nykaa IPO subscription is opening on October 28. The long period will close on November 1.
Nykaa IPO Price, Review, Details
- Nykaa IPO Price has been fixed at Rs 1085 to Rs 1125 per equity share, according to details provided by chittorgarh.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- It has a market lot of 12 shares and minimum order quantity of 12 shares.
- Nykaa initial public offering will be listed at BSE and NSE.
- The initial public offering has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 5,351.92 crore. It has a fresh issue of Rs 630.00 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 4,721.92 crore.
- Nykaa is one of the leading personal care companies. The company has technologically advanced platform and top brands offer their products on Nykaa platform.