New Delhi: Nykaa IPO is all set to hit the market as the subscription for initial public offering of the fashion brand will open on Thursday, October 28. Following the successful listing of Zomato, many technology-driven companies filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float their IPOs. These included Nykaa.

Nykaa IPO Date

Nykaa IPO subscription is opening on October 28. The long period will close on November 1.

Nykaa IPO Price, Review, Details