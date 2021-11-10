New Delhi: Nykaa IPO Listing at Stock Market — BSE and NSE — is being done today. Investors can check the share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd that runs the consumer technology platform and online marketplace.Also Read - Nykaa IPO Allotment Status: Simple Steps To Check

Nykaa IPO Share Price

Investors are eagerly awaiting to know the Nykaa IPO Share Price. The share price will be known once the IPO is listed at the stock market.

To check the share price at BSE, investors need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/fsn-e-commerce-ventures-ltd/nykaa/543384/

You can know the details such as listed price, open, high, low.

Nykaa IPO Listing Date

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from November 10, 2021, the equity shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Scrip Code: 543384) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group Securities. For further details please refer to the notice no 20211109-48 dated November 09, 2021," Nykaa stated in a BSE filing.

Nykaa IPO Allotment Date, Price Band, Review, Details

Nykaa IPO price band was fixed at Rs 1085 to Rs 1125 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 5,351.92 crore. It has a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore. The IPO has an offer for sale up to Rs 4,721.92 crore.

The IPO was opened for subscription on October 28. The subscription period was closed on November 1.

Nykaa IPO allotment date was on November 8.

Nykaa IPO Subscription

The Nykaa IPO was subscribed 81.78 times overall.