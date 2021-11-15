New Delhi: Nykaa share price today fell significantly at the stock market. The stocks value of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd at BSE Sensex is at Rs 2229.85 per equity share, down by 129.05 points or 5.47 per cent, according to data on BSE India website. This comes after Nykaa had a stellar opening of its stocks.Also Read - Who is Falguni Nayar, Billionaire Founder of Nykaa? India’s Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire | Watch Video

You can check Nykaa share price at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/fsn-e-commerce-ventures-ltd/nykaa/543384/ .

Listed at Rs 2,001 at the opening bell, the scrip, as against Nykaa IPO price of Rs 1,125, went to touch a high of Rs 2,248. This has catapulted Nykaa's market capitalisation to cross over Rs 1 lakh crore at the end of the day's trade on November 10, as per an IANS report.

The bumper opening pushed its promoters Nayar family as one of India’s richest self-made billionaires. At present, the promoter family holds around 53 per cent stake in the firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa. The promoter family has stakes of Falguni Nayar, MD & CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Anchit Nayar, Adwaita Nayar and the Nayar Trust, as per the IANS report.

The stock value of early stage celebrity investors in lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platform, Nykaa have risen exponentially post the IPO listing, the IANS report says.

The Indian film industry’s mega stars’ – Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif – stocks in the company have give handsome returns, and are now worth over multiple times their original investment, cited industry estimates. In terms of the shareholding patter, Bhatt owns some 8,177 shares of Nykaa, while that of Kaif is estimated at 3,360, according to the IANS report.