Home

Business

Nykaa Shares Dip 7% To Hit All-Time Low

Nykaa Shares Dip 7% To Hit All-Time Low

In early trade today, Nykaa shares fell 7.46 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of 123.35

Nykaa Shares Dip 7% To Hit All-Time Low

Dalal Street: The share price of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns fashion brand Nykaa, has dropped for the fifth straight trading session.

In early trade today, Nykaa shares fell 7.46 per cent to touch a fresh all-time low of 123.35

At 12:35 pm, Nykaa shares were trading 4.95 points down at 128.35.