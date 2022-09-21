Mumbai: Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar on Wednesday surpassed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to become the richest woman in India, according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 59-year-old entrepreneur reportedly overtook Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, 69, also well known as the ‘Biotech Queen’, as per the Hurun India rich list.Also Read - Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Wife of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Holds These 12 Stocks Worth Around ₹10,000 Crore | Deets Here

Apart from this, Nayar is also the richest female in the country, followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises.

Notably, Falguni Nayar and her family's net wealth went up Rs 30,000 crore during the year and her cumulative wealth also increased 345 per cent and stood around Rs 38,700 crore, data suggested.

In terms of wealth addition, Nayar stood at the fifth spot among top 10 gainers and was the only female on the list. Interestingly, Nayar followed the likes of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Cyrus S Poonawalla.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021, and will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award on 9 June 2022, the consulting firm said in a statement.

“An investment banker turned entrepreneur, Falguni Nayar disrupted a brick-and-mortar industry by taking a digital route to sell beauty products in 2012. Her start-up, Nykaa, is one of the profitable start-ups in the country with a strong omni-channel presence. Over the last two years, she has diversified from beauty into fashion and lifestyle and has a well-established portfolio of over 2,600+ international brands and 100+ offline stores. The company recently raised fresh capital for expansion through a blockbuster IPO. Falguni was the recipient of EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Start-up category in 2019,” the statement said.

It must be noted that Hurun India and IIFL Wealth have released the IIFL WEALTH HURUN INDIA RICH LIST 2022 on Wednesday, which is the 11th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.