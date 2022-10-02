Gold Rates Today: Prices of the yellow metal saw a slight dip on October 2 (Sunday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 730.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Climb Up On Friday. Check Today's Prices Across Top Indian Cities Here

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 46,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 890.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,900 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,160 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,550 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,780 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Today Chennai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Mumbai ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Delhi ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Kolkata ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Bangalore ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Hyderabad ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Kerala ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Pune ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Vadodara ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Ahmedabad ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Jaipur ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Lucknow ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Coimbatore ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Madurai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Vijayawada ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Patna ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Nagpur ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Chandigarh ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Surat ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Bhubaneswar ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Mangalore ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Visakhapatnam ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Nashik ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Mysore ₹46,550 ₹50,780

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)