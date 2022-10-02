Gold Rates Today: Prices of the yellow metal saw a slight dip on October 2 (Sunday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 730.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Climb Up On Friday. Check Today's Prices Across Top Indian Cities Here
Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 46,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 890.
Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,900 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,160 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,550 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,780 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On October 2, 2022
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹46,900
|₹51,160
|Mumbai
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Delhi
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Kolkata
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Bangalore
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Hyderabad
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Kerala
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Pune
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Vadodara
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Jaipur
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Lucknow
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Coimbatore
|₹46,900
|₹51,160
|Madurai
|₹46,900
|₹51,160
|Vijayawada
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Patna
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Nagpur
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Chandigarh
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Surat
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Mangalore
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Nashik
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Mysore
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
