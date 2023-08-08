Home

Business

Odisha Expands Social Security Net, Includes 4.13 Lakh More People Under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme

Odisha Expands Social Security Net, Includes 4.13 Lakh More People Under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme

Naveen Patnaik has approved Madhu Babu pension for additional 4.13 lakh beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

Beneficiaries between the age group 0-79 years receive a monthly pension of Rs 500, while beneficiaries who are 80 years and above receive Rs 700 per month. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, has approved Madhu Babu pension for an additional 4.13 lakh applicants. He made this decision after considering the grievances received during the visit of CMO officials to districts across the state and the feedback received from Mo Sarkar. With this, the target of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana has been increased to 32.75 lakh. Previously, 28.61 lakh beneficiaries were receiving benefits under the scheme.

Trending Now

“Considering the grievances received during the visit of CMO to districts across the state, and the feedback received from Mo Sarkar, the chief minister has taken this decision to include more people under the scheme”, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was quoted saying in the Statesmen.

About Madhu Babu Pension Yojana

The Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) is a social security scheme that provides financial assistance to vulnerable people in Odisha. Beneficiaries under this scheme include older persons, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, cured leprosy patients, AIDS patients, divorcees/destitute, transgender persons, widows, and orphan children of Covid affected families.

Beneficiaries between the age group 0-79 years receive a monthly pension of Rs 500, while beneficiaries who are 80 years and above receive Rs 700 per month. The pension is paid directly to the beneficiary’s bank account on the 15th of every month.

Madhu Babu Pension Yojana: Details Of Premium

The Madhu Babu Pension Yojana also provides financial assistance to people with disabilities. Beneficiaries with 40-59% disability receive Rs 500 per month, while beneficiaries with 60% and above disability receive Rs 700 per month. Beneficiaries with 60% and above disability and aged 80 years and above receive Rs 900/- per month.

The inclusion of these 4.13 lakh new beneficiaries will help strengthen the social security system of the state. It will provide much-needed financial assistance to vulnerable people with disabilities and help improve their quality of life.

Madhu Babu Pension Yojana: Eligibility

To be eligible for the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, a person must meet the following criteria:

They must be 60 years of age or above.

They must be a widow (irrespective of age).

They must be a leprosy patient with visible signs of deformity (irrespective of age).

They must be a person of 0 years of age or above and unable to do normal work due to their deformity or disability, such as blindness, orthopedic handicap, mental retardation, or cerebral palsy.

They must be the widow of an AIDS patient (irrespective of age and income criteria).

They must be an AIDS patient identified by the State/District AIDS Control Society (irrespective of income).

Their family income from all sources must not exceed Rs.24,000/- per annum.

They must be a permanent resident/domicile of Odisha.

They must not be in receipt of any other pension from the union government, the state government, or any organization aided by either government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES