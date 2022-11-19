Odisha Pavilion Unveiled At International Trade Fair Is A Peak Into State’s Distinct Art, Handicraft And More

The Odisha Pavilion depicting the Terracotta artifact models coloured in red brick design presents an appealing and aesthetic look all over to the visitors.

Odisha Pavilion Unveiled At International Trade Fair Is A Peak Into State's Distinct Art, Handicraft And More

Delhi: The International Trade Fair is already up and running and is a tableau of mesmerising exhibits from different parts of the subcontinent. One such exhibit from Odisha is showcasing the distinct art, and handicraft products from the colourful state. The Odisha Pavilion depicting the Terracotta artifact models coloured in red brick design presents an appealing and aesthetic look all over to the visitors. The terracotta models at the main entrance reflects rural life and culture of India bears a distinct look from other pavilions. The attraction of the Odisha Pavilion at Hall No.4, Pragati Maidan in the India International Trade Fair has time and again proved that the fashion and fascination of Terracotta still holds good in today’s digital era and nonetheless has even better potential to vie with others.

The pavilion showcases several products which have been manufactured by the women artisansfrom rural Odisha fostered by the state government. Befitting the theme, 24 stalls including Utkalika and Boyanika, exhibiting famous filigree works, handloom textiles and many more local products have been opened.

Sale & Display Sector

From Sambalpuri Sarees, Appliques, Coir toys, Decorative jewellery , Docra casting , Papier Mache, Silver filigree Wood Crafts, Lac crafts, Wooden toys Tribal jewelry, painting, to Pattachitra( Art on Palm leaf) are some of the major items kept for sale. In some stalls live demonstration of making different products are being showed by the skilled artisans themselves.

Start-up Odisha

Five numbers of stalls have been earmarked for the startups for demonstration of their innovations. Startup like M/s Bariflow labs, M/s Carbon out Techcon Pvt. Ltd. M/s Craftindika, M/s Larki Health Care Pvt. Ltd. M/s Yoobbel Technology etc.have staff at their stalls to explain their products to the visitors. Many more similar startups are being promoted by the government to avail such platforms in future.

Odisha Millet Mission

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Govt. of Odisha has launched a special programme for promotion of millet in tribal areas of Odisha. It is a flagship programme under Odisha Millet Mission (OMM). The 10th of November has been declared as ‘Millet Divas’. The outlet opened in the IITF-2022 has several products made of millets for instant consumption.

Mission Shakti

The stalls to highlight Mission shakti, another flagship programme of the state Govt. is an epoch-making movement for improvement of women Self Help Group members where around 70 Lakhs women have been enrolled. It has become a silent revolution by transforming the lives of women, their families and environment they inhabit for better. Now SHGs are a new work force. Their commendable enterprises have been reflected in the stall which are being exhibited through the various products manufactured by their members. The Mission Shakti has become a toll for enhancing the income of the members of the SHG groups, while generating awareness and organizing the disorganized workforce.

ORMAS

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has created “Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS)” in the year 1991 which is registered under Society Registration Act-1860. The basic objectives of the society are to provide livelihood promotion and marketing support to rural producers and artisans of the State. ORMAS along with district units have been successfully operating since last 3 decades and establishing a strong livelihood ecosystem for rural Odisha.

Koraput Coffee

Odisha is now ready to serve its delicious beverage to rest of the world with Koraput Coffee, whic his from India’s tribal heartland. Nestled among the hills and streams of the Eastern Ghats of Koraput, our pure Arabic thrives in remote mountainside plots inspired by the forest ecosystem. Planted in soil enriched by intercropping, one can taste the biodiversity in every cup. It is the premium roasted filter coffee branded as “The Koraput Coffee”. Unlike other brands, this coffee has rich texture, taste and flavor that add special aroma to your much-loved drink. This coffee growing has helped them greatly to improve their overall livelihood and boost their basic income.