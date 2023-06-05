Home

IRCTC Railway Travel Insurance: Claim Up To Rs 10 Lakh By Paying 0.35 Paise While Booking Ticket

Indian passengers who book their tickets through IRCTC's official website or mobile application can opt to get the trip insured while making the reservation

Restoration work underway at the train accident site in Balasore (Image ANI)

New Delhi: The ghastly images of the triple-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore that killed nearly 300 people shook the nation as whole and authorities in particular even though travelling by train is still considered one of the safest means of transport. The Indian Railways also offers comprehensive train travel insurance for a premium as low as 0.35 paise that the customers can select while booking the ticket through IRCTC’s official website or the mobile application.

Who Can Opt for IRCTC Travel Insurance?

Even though the scheme is optional, if the option is exercised it will be compulsory for all passengers booked under one PNR number.

Benefits Of IRCTC Travel Insurance

The IRCTC travel insurance policy covers each passenger under the particular PNR in cases of the below-mentioned incidents following a rail accident or untoward incident:

Death – Up to Rs 10,00,000

Permanent Total Disability: Up to Rs 10,00,000

Permanent Partial Disability: Up to Rs 10,00,000

Hospitalization Expenses for Injury: Up to Rs 2,00,000

Transportation of mortal remains: Up to Rs 10,000

The travel insurance also covers untoward incidents such as terrorist and disruptive attacks, robbery or dacoity, rioting, accidental falling of any passenger et cetera.

In case of short termination of trains due to any reason, if the passenger opts for the alternate mode of transportation arranged by railway up to the

destination station, then this part of the journey of the passenger shall also be covered under the policy taken by the passenger.

In case of diversion of train due to any reason, the coverage shall be for the diverted route.

In case of vikalp train (alternative train), the policy obtained by the passenger for covering, this journey in the original train shall be valid in the vikalp train also.

How To Avail IRCTC Travel Insurance

As mentioned before this scheme is applicable only for Indian citizens who book their e-ticket through IRCTC website or application only. In case of passenger opting for insurance, the claim/liability shall be between insured and the insurance company. IRCTC in its notification has said that the insurance companies include Liberty General Insurance Ltd. and SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd.

In less than 4 months from the date of occurrence of the insured event, the insured or the his/her nominee or legal heir should submit a detailed statement of the event in writing to the insurance company as per the claim form and any other material particular, relevant to the claim.

All reasonable information, assistance and proofs in connection with the insurance claim must be provided to the insurance company by the insured or his nominee or legal heir.

