Odisha Train Accident: South Central Railway Announces Cancellation of More Trains. Check List Here

The SCR also announced that 17603 Kacheguda-Yelahanka and 17604 Yelahanka-Kacheguda have been augmented with one coach each of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, and Sleeper.

Balasore: Restoration work underway at the site of the accident involving three trains, in Balasore district, on Sunday, June 04, 2023. At least 288 people were killed and over 1000 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. (Photo: IANS/Twitter)

Train Cancellation Update: The Odisha government on Sunday said the death figure in the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore stood at 275. Due to the tragic triple train accident in Odisha in the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of a few more trains. As per the news agency IANS report, the authorities cancelled at least 10 trains and diverted a few more trains as the track at the accident site is yet to be restored for rail traffic.

Odisha Train Accident: List of Cancelled/Diverted Trains

The cancelled trains are train number 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar, 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati, 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi, 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad, 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central, 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama-Howrah, 18048/17604 (slip coaches) Vasco-Da-Gama-Shalimar/Kacheguda, 1703 Howrah-Secunderabad and 12840 Chennai Central-Howrah.

Train number 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih was rescheduled to depart at 12.30 hours instead of the scheduled departure of 10 hours. Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.00 hours instead of the scheduled departure of 10.35 hours. Similarly, 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 11.20 hours.

Train number 12663 Howrah-Tiruchirappalli and Train number 12504 Agartala-SVMT Bengaluru with original route Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda.

Train number 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati has been diverted via Kharagpur, Tata Rourkela, and Jharsuguda.

To facilitate the smooth identification of victims of the Balasore train mishap, the Odisha government has uploaded the details of passengers on three websites. Lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals have been uploaded on the websites: https://srcodisha.nic.in/, https://www.bmc.gov.in, and https://www.osdma.org.

