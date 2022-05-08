New Delhi: Who doesn’t like taking a nap? But what if you can hit that snooze button during office hours? Well, startups might just have heard your wish. Last week, an Indian start-up announced the right to nap initiative for employees to normalise afternoon naps at work. But that’s not all. Several startups or new-age companies are stepping up its efforts to pamper their employees. Companies are increasing their focus on employee-centric policies with initiatives like doing away with the attendance system and giving free vacations, among other things.Also Read - Wow! Employees At This Bengaluru Startup Can Sleep at Work For 30 Minutes Every Day & We Are Definitely Jealous

Companies like WakeFit, Dream 11, BeatO, Zepto and others have taken steps to redesign the relationship between employees and the company. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Work from home system, many companies stressed on the disconnect between employees and the employer. This, experts say, has led to high attrition rates across the sectors. Startups are, thus, going an extra mile to change the conventional way of framing corporate policies.

What Are Companies Doing For Employees?

WakeFit

An Indian startup, WakeFit, announced a special policy for employees – an official nap time. The company announced that the employees can take an afternoon siesta everyday for half an hour from 2-2.30 pm.

Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said, “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch.”

Dream11

The company has decided to launch the ‘Proximity to Stadium’ programme, where ‘Stadium’ denotes the office. Under the programme, the company will contribute up to Rs 1 lakh per month in the form of HRA, according to a report by Economic Times. In another policy called the Instant Relocation Policy, the company is encouraging the employees to travel back to Mumbai. The relocation expenses, along with accommodation charges in a five-star hotel, will be paid for a period of three weeks. The employees can travel with their families also.

The Good Glamm Group

This startup has gone one step ahead and done away with the attendance system for its employees. The report by ET stated that the company has also introduced a bot named Amber. The chatbot connects with the employees and talks to them about how they are feeling etc. It is supposed to let the company know which employee is facing issues with the work.

Zepto

Zepto, the instant grocery delivery platform, is likely to announce a vacation reimbursement program this week. Under the programme, the employees can go on vacation and they will be fully reimbursed for it by the company. Also, earlier the startup launched a customisable benefit programme where the employees can choose the best benefits for them, out of numerous options.

BeatO

The startup, according to ET, launched an initiative where the employees are allowed to hold one-on-one meetings with the founders of the company. This is expected to help the employees in voicing their concerns clearly and directly.

Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI)

This Madurai-based startup announced that it will offer free matchmaking services to the employees. Along with this, all the employees will get an increment every six months. Earlier, the company used to give a salary hike from the first day of the married life of its employees.

SevenRooms

The hospitality company launched a special kind of bonus for the new hires. Before their first day at the office, the freshly selected employees can go on a 14-day vacation and the company will reimburse all the expenses.

Rocketwerkz

This Auckland-based company had earlier announced that they will allow the employees to take unlimited sick leaves and annual leaves. Dean Hall, the chief executive of the company, pointed out that the main idea behind the unlimited annual leave and unlimited sick pay leave was based on management of time. “You can have 30 people working on $20 million or $30m project so you’re putting a lot of trust in them already. If you trust them with big projects and large amounts of money, why can’t you trust them to manage their time as well? That’s the point we started with,” Hall said.