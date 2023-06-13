Home

Official Statement From Chairman Of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd On SEBI Order

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), in response to an interim order passed by the Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has assured to take all appropriate steps as necessary in order to ensure that the interest of the company and its shareholders is kept at the forefront.

“The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has noted the interim ex-parte order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with respect to Dr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is currently in the process of reviewing the detailed order, and appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take the next steps as required”, said Mr. R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

He also added that with a singular focus on enhancing shareholder value year after year, the Board of the Company has continued to guide the management toward its strategic goals and priorities for the future.

The statement also said that all the appropriate steps will be actioned as necessary, in order to ensure that the interest of the Company and all its valuable shareholders is kept at the forefront.

“The Board recognizes the significant contribution made by Dr. Subhash Chandra as the founder of the Company and the growth and value generation centric leadership showcased by Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is confident that the Company, will continue to achieve the set goals for the future and most above, create value for all stakeholders,” Gopalan added.

