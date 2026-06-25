Oil and gas crisis likely to surge as freight rates likely to increase for India-bound oil tankers

A severe shortage of vessels has developed in the region. Consequently, the freight rate for a large oil tanker bound for India has been set at nearly nine times the normal rate, reportedly the highest of the year.

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New Delhi: Amidst reports of easing tensions in the Gulf, a new problem has emerged. While ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz have rapidly resumed following the ceasefire, a severe shortage of vessels has now developed in the region. Consequently, the freight rate for a large oil tanker bound for India has been set at nearly nine times the normal rate, reportedly the highest of the year.

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Booking at Record Rates

The large vessel booked to transport crude oil from the Persian Gulf to India has a capacity of approximately 2 million barrels. According to ship brokers, the freight rate has been fixed at nearly nine times the standard level, marking the year’s most expensive booking. This figure underscores that, despite reports of subsiding tensions, maritime conditions have not yet returned to normal.

The Root of the Tension

It is crucial to understand why freight rates remain so high despite the easing of tensions. A confrontation involving the US, Israel, and Iran began on February 28, 2026, causing ship movements through the Hormuz region to plummet by 92 per cent. This is the very maritime route through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. At one point, shipping rates soared to $423,736 per day, and insurance companies, gripped by fear, stopped providing coverage to vessels altogether.

Shortage Of Ships

When tensions eased following the agreement between the US and Iran in June 2026, oil companies breathed a sigh of relief and attempted to resume oil imports from the Gulf; however, this is where the real trouble began. While the oil is available, there are not enough ships left to transport it.

During the months of heightened tension, many ships had moved away from the region, and their return is not happening quickly. Following the de-escalation, only 65 empty vessels could reach the Gulf of Oman within a week, 25 of which belong to a single company, Sinocor. With demand outstripping the supply of ships, buyers are compelled to pay exorbitant rates.

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What Will Be The Impact On The Common Man?

The impact on the life of the common man is the most crucial aspect. Interestingly, while shipping costs have surged—rising up to ninefold—global crude oil prices are falling. The price of Brent crude has currently dropped to around $73 per barrel.

Nevertheless, relief remains elusive for India’s state-owned oil companies as long as the shortage of vessels persists; these companies were incurring losses of approximately Rs 650 crore daily during the crisis. If vessel supplies normalize in the coming weeks, India’s import bill will decrease, the rupee will strengthen, and it will help curb the rising costs of petrol and diesel—but until then, the concern remains.