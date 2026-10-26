Brent crude oil prices slip after hitting six-month high as US-Iran tensions keep markets on edge

Oil prices fell in Asian trading on Monday after Brent crude reached a six-month high last week, as investors assessed the risk of further escalation in the Middle East and signs that shipments from the region had recovered towards prewar levels.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the oil prices fell in Asian trading on Monday after Brent crude reached a six-month high last week. This comes after the investors assessed the risk of further escalation in the Middle East and signs that shipments from the region had recovered towards prewar levels.

On Monday, Brent crude futures slipped 1.31 percent to USD 115.19 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.5 percent to USD 101.83. Prices retreated as a technical indicator pointed to overbought conditions and the US and Iran maintained their existing positions in the conflict.

It is important to note that the decline follows a nearly 90 percent surge in Brent crude prices this year, driven by war-related disruptions to energy supplies and the conflict’s expansion to include Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Despite crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recovering to near pre-war levels, markets remain concerned about the risk of further attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

Iran Deal: President Trump Signals Decision Point

While talking to Fox News, US President Donald Trump said that it was “getting to be decision time” on whether he would reach a deal with Tehran or “finish it off”. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said the US and Israel would not attempt an attack if rationality prevailed, referring to the possibility of further military action.

Prices had settled nearly $3 higher on Friday after Houthi attacks in ‌Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns. Brent finished the week up 6% and WTI ended 2.3% higher. Attacks continued over the weekend with Houthis saying they had attacked the ​Saudi airport and oil facilities on Saturday. Saudi Arabia ‌said on Sunday it had intercepted more missiles and ​drones.

The ‌top oil exporter restarted partial operations at ‌its main airport on Sunday after damage in a previous ‌round of Houthi ​attacks even as ​the militant group vowed to keep targeting the facility.

Markets Preparing for Important Political and Monetary Events

Investors are watching a series of events that could influence financial markets in the coming days. Israeli elections are scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the US midterm elections in early November. The Federal Reserve is also due to announce its monetary policy decision between those events.

Higher oil prices and a broad-based sell-off across sectors dragged US stocks lower on Friday, pushing all three major stock indexes into negative territory. The outlook for oil prices will depend partly on whether tensions in the Middle East intensify further and whether energy shipments can continue to pass through key shipping routes without major disruptions.