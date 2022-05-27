Oil Price Today | New Delhi: The oil price today was trading near a two-month high on May 27. According to a report by Reuters, the Brent Crude is on track for its biggest weekly jump in over a month. The brent crude futures were at $117.31 per barrel. It touched a high of $118.17 in the same session. Oil prices are set to rise 4 per cent in this week alone, the report added.Also Read - Climate Change Is Eating Chapatis As India Struggles To Feed Itself

The global oil prices have been under high pressure due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Russia is one of the biggest suppliers of oil to the world and the Black Sea plays a monumental role in the supply of the commodity. The trade routes in the region have been put at a halt following the war. This has pushed the oil prices to unprecedented highs. In 2022 alone, the oil price has surged 50 per cent. Also Read - What Is Joe Biden's IPEF? What Role Will It Play In Indo-Pacific? | Explained

Why are oil prices rising now?

The latest surge in the oil prices is due to a number of reasons: Also Read - 'Stop Raping Us' Screams Topless Woman As She Crashes Cannes Red Carpet To Protest Against Sexual Violence In Ukraine