The benchmark Brent Crude on Thursday logged a steep jump of nearly 4 per cent over reports of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

At 5.28 p.m., Brent was trading at $62.30 per barrel or 3.89 per cent higher.

The benchmark crude prices have remained flat for most parts of June so far, even though tensions were simmering in the Gulf region.

Thursday’s attack, experts said, could trigger a spike, which may keep the oil prices on the boil for some time before tension subsides in the Middle East.

As a result of the attack on oil tankers, the rupee also lost 16 paise to close at Rs 69.51 per dollar from its previous close of 69.35.

Two oil tankers were hit in a suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman and all crew members on board were evacuated, on June 13, 2019. The tankers were struck in the same area where the US accused Iran of using naval mines to sabotage four other oil ships in an attack last month.