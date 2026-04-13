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Oil surges past $100 as Trump orders Strait of Hormuz blockade after Iran talks collapse

Oil surges past $100 as Trump orders Strait of Hormuz blockade after Iran talks collapse

Crude oil prices jump sharply after the US signals a Hormuz blockade, sparking concerns over disrupted supply chains and potential ripple effects on fuel costs and global economic stability.

Oil prices jumped to $100 a barrel on Monday after US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran after peace talks broke down over the weekend.

Oil Prices Jump Amid Iran Crisis

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday after Trump’s tweeted announcement of the blockade on Iranian shipping. Brent crude was trading above $102 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude was up to $104 a barrel. Prices are up more than 7-9% on the day, bouncing back from recent losses that occurred after a temporary ceasefire was announced.

Oil Markets Brace For Turmoil

Analysts believe the spike Monday is due to concerns that Middle Eastern tensions will erupt further and disrupt oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important oil chokepoints in the world. Roughly 19% of all oil traded, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG), passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Monday, Reuters called the risk of Iran withholding oil exports from the strait “the mother of all supply shocks.”

President Trump: We’ll Block Iran Shipping In Hormuz Strait

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran and Oman, with only about 34 miles of water separating the two. Iranian military leaders have threatened a “forceful response” to Trump’s comments. President Donald Trump earlier tweeted that US boats would be blocking all ships coming to and from Iran. The blockade would prevent Iranian attempts to tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Oil Tankers Avoid Strait Of Hormuz

Iran had threatened to close down the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for any blockade. Before Trump’s announcement, many oil tankers were reportedly steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz.

By Monday afternoon, “dozens” of oil tankers were seen turning away or going into waiting positions before entering the Strait, according to Bloomberg. If Iran follows through on its promise to close down the Strait of Hormuz, estimates vary on how much oil shipping would decrease by, but it would likely cause further spikes in oil prices.

Oil Prices Could Have Wide-Ranging Effects

Oil prices rose dramatically on Monday, with stock futures falling as the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all posted declines. Inflation could rise as the price of gas and oil climbs higher, affecting everything from transportation to food production.

Many countries will be affected by rising oil prices, but none more so than oil-importing nations like India and China. American citizens are likely to feel the effect of oil prices at the pump.

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