New Delhi: Dinesh Arora, an edible oil trader from Kanpur, has reportedly defrauded Bank Of Baroda of Rs 32.5 crore. The CBI has taken over the case and has also put two Chartered Accountants under the strict scanner. Arora's company, Krishna Containers, has reportedly been used for claiming the funds illegally, according to a report by Hindustan.

According to a report, the funds were diverted after availing of Cash Credit and Letter of Credit Facility. The CBI investigation revealed that 26 letters worth 39.57 crores were issued. The bills that were charged against these letters were found to be fake.

Along with the businessman, the CBI has also implicated CA Pankaj Khanna & Associates and CA Manish-Avnish & Co., the report added. The main point of discussion is how did the audit skip this mistake. The role of everyone, according to the report, will be probed for negligence.

Fake Bills

The report further added that the CBI report states that Krishna Containers deliberately committed the fraud. The company made adjustments with the associates and embezzled the bank without doing the actual trade. The other firm to which the oil was being sold goes by the name of Dinesh Oil Limited. The oil was imported from overseas and Letters of Credit were used for the same.

Along with this, credit worth crores was also taken from the bank. The fraud, according to the report, was going on for the past 4 years and the CA’s inaction has led the CBI to include the two firms in the investigation.