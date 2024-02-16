OK Play India Limited Announces Third Quarter Results | Check Key Details Here

Home

OK Play claims to be one of the leading companies in the country in terms of rockers, sports, games, ride-on toys.

Share Market News: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Thursday traded slightly higher in afternoon trade. Amid the bullishness in the stock market, OK Play India Limited shares were down 1.62% on Thursday’s afternoon trade and were trading at Rs 169.60, down Rs 2.80. OK Play India Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 492 crore, is a company that makes children’s educational and India toys. Its 52-week high is Rs 185 and its 52-week low is Rs 57.

OK Play India Limited shares have been weak in the last few days. In the last one month, OK Play India Limited shares have given investors a return of two percent, while in the last 6 months, they have given a return of 67 percent from the level of 102 rupees.

OK Play India Limited shares were at the level of Rs 59.45 on February 15 last year, from where investors’ wealth has increased by 186 percent. OK Play shares have increased investors’ wealth by 1200 percent from the low of Rs 14 on December 13, 2019.

OK Play India Limited has informed the stock market that its operating income for the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 33.36 crore, compared to Rs 29.52 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 34.95 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s pre-tax profit for the December quarter was Rs 8.92 lakh, compared to Rs 57.75 lakh in the previous quarter and Rs 4.5 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

OK Play claims to be one of the leading companies in the country in terms of rockers, sports, games, ride-on toys. The company has toys and educational equipment for children up to 2 years old, 2 to 4 years old and 5 to 10 years old. Ok Play also sells products for children over 10 years of age. OK Play is a well-known company for school furniture and family-friendly toys.

