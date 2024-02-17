Home

OK Play India Shares To Be in Focus As Company Introduces Technology To Combat Air Pollution

Filter system controls itself depending on operating and ambient conditions and saves energy cost as the fan only runs when needed.

Share Market News: Shares of OK Play India Limited will be in focus on Monday as the company has joined hands with global filtration solutions company MANN+HUMMEL to introduce three pathbreaking products at the Symposium targeted at tackling the menace of air pollution.

These include:

Mobile Air Purifiers: for healthier indoor air; reduce viruses, harmful gasses and allergens; catch >99.995% viruses with the integrated HEPA H14 filters – SARS-COV2 viruses including mutations + influenza and other viruses; can reduce unpleasant odour and harmful gases by using latest molecular filtration technology; have a positive effect on your bottom line by reducing sick rate and increasing efficiency.

PureAir: solution for better air quality; nano fiber- enhanced filter elements with excellent filtration efficiency and best-in-class flow; the resistance of capturing different types of fine dust; highly efficient clean air delivery rates (CADR) achieved by cutting age element design and state-of-the-art configuration (patent pending); the innovative PureAir fine dust filter box revolutionizes vehicle emissions, enhancing air quality outdoors and preventing measures like driving bans; can be adapted as a stationary system and installed in public spaces such as Metro, Bus Station and Convention Halls.

Filter Cube: powerful outdoor air purifiers for pollutant hotspots; helps improve air quality in places with high levels of air pollution such as traffic junctions or busy roads; also useful in particularly sensitive areas such as school yards, play grounds or outdoor food courts in order to efficiently reduce air pollutants. Available sensors record air and weather data as well as pollutant levels and transmit data to Cloud. Filter system controls itself depending on operating and ambient conditions and saves energy cost as the fan only runs when needed.

Attending the session on ‘Prevention & Cure of Air Pollution’, Pankaj Agarwal, Scientist & Divisional Head, Air Quality Management, Central Pollution Control Board, highlighted the measures taken by CPCB to mitigate dust such as MRS, anti-smog guns and fountains.

He noted, “As a result of taking various initiatives, out of 131 non-attainment cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), 90 cities have improved their PM10 concentration, out of which 50 have met the target also.”

