Home

Business

Ola Cabs: How Argument With A Cabbie Gave Birth To Bhavish Aggarwal’s $7.3 Billion Company

Ola Cabs: How Argument With A Cabbie Gave Birth To Bhavish Aggarwal’s $7.3 Billion Company

Bhavish Aggarwal was reportedly asked for a fare that was more than what was initially agreed upon by the driver. And the driver eventually left him on the road after the argument.

One of India's top businessmen, Bhavish Aggarwal is the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal was still a college student when a cab dumped him off in the middle of the journey. He was stuck on the side of the road, unhappy and angry. He nevertheless made the decision to act as opposed to giving up. He established a company called Ola Cabs, which is presently valued at $7.3 billion, to offer ride-hailing services in India and other countries.

Trending Now

Story Behind Ola Cabs

This is the story of a man who co-founded Ola Cabs with Ankit Bhati in Mumbai in 2011. One of India’s top businessmen, Bhavish Aggarwal is currently the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric. The 37-year-old, who is of Punjabi descent, began his professional life in May 2007 with an internship at Microsoft. Later, from July 2008 until July 2010, he served as an assistant researcher at the IT giant. During this time, he submitted two patent applications and published three papers in international publications, as per the DNA.

You may like to read

Personal Journey Of Bhavish

Bhavish co-founded Ola Cabs with Ankit Bhati in Mumbai in 2011 after spending two years working at Microsoft. Aggarwal had a poor taxi experience while travelling from Bangalore to Bandipur, which gave him the idea for a taxi cab company.

Bhavish Aggarwal was reportedly asked for a fare that was more than what was initially agreed upon by the driver. And the driver eventually left him on the road after the argument. On the personal front, he began dating Rajalakshmi in 2007, and they later got married. Since December 2016, Rajalakshmi has been in charge of all Ola Foundation initiatives, the report said.

About Ola Cabs

Ola, India’s first cab aggregator business, makes it simple to order a cab. The business is owned by ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. In December 2010, two IIT Bombay alums created Ola, formerly known as OlaCabs. Cab drivers and commuters are connected by the Ola service.

Instead of purchasing and leasing its own vehicles, Ola collaborates with taxi drivers and owners, giving the process a contemporary twist. Using the Ola app, users may quickly book taxis. In India (as of 2014), the market share of the Ola ride-hailing app is close to 60%. It employs 15 million drivers and serves customers in 100 cities across India, as per Icaninfotech.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES