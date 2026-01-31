Home

Ola Electric Layoffs: Bhavish Aggarwal decides to cut hundreds of jobs, company issues statement, stocks likely to...

New Delhi: In a significant development, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric is all set to lay off 5 percent of its workforce (Ola Electric layoff). As per the official statement released by the company on Friday, Ola Electric shares closed 2.07 percent higher at Rs 32.51 on the NSE. Experts are of the opinion that following the layoff news, the volatility may be seen in the stock on Sunday. The company further added that it is increasing automation in its front-end operations to improve speed and discipline. Ola aims to transform itself into a leaner organization—smaller but more effective—so that it can achieve profitable growth in the long term.

It is important to note that this is not the first time Ola Electric carried out mass layoffs. The company had laid off around 1,000 employees in March 2025. Over the past few years, Ola Electric has gone through multiple restructuring phases. In September 2022, ahead of its IPO, the company streamlined its operations, during which some new recruitments were also made.

Ola has lost its dominance

According to the reports, Ola Electric’s sales have declined in the current financial year, though there was a slight improvement in December. Meanwhile, its competitors—Ather Energy, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto—have moved ahead.

The Ola Electric had earlier announced that the company had received certification and a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards for Ola Shakti (Ola Electric receive licence from Bureau of Indian Standards).

It operates on a 6kW/9.1 kWh battery pack powered by its 4680 Bharat Cell. Ola Shakti is India’s first residential battery energy storage system (BESS) that has been designed, engineered, and manufactured in the country.

