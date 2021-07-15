New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for electric bike lovers. The Ola Electric on Thursday opened bookings ahead of its India launch for its electric scooter, and said that customers can reserve their Ola Scooter for a refundable deposit of Rs 499. Giving further details, the company said that the customers who reserve their scooter on olaelectric.com will get priority delivery. However, Ola said it will reveal the specific features and price in the coming days. The company said the price for the booking is Rs 499 and the amount is fully refundable.Also Read - Alert! IFSC Codes of THESE Banks Changed, Update Your Details NOW to Make Online Payments

"With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge," Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola, said in a statement.

India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter!

India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWtgJH @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/A2kpu7Liw4 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

The announcement from the company comes days after Ola Electric raised $100 million in long term debt from Bank of Baroda to close the first phase of development of its factory, where it plans to make electric two-wheelers.

Moreover, Ola is also setting up a 500-acre factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri to make 10 million vehicles a year at full capacity — making it the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

Specific features:

The new e-scooter will come with some “segment-best” features. The Ola Scooter will get best-in-class boot space as well. The new scooter will get an app-based key for a keyless experience. Ola has claimed that electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. The he company said the scooter gets “superior cornering” ability as well as “class-leading acceleration”. The new e-scooter has a slim profile with the twin headlamp cluster, surrounded by LED DRLs give it a unique look. Ola Electric has not revealed the official figures for the driving range. However, the company said that a 50% charge could provide a range of 75 km. The scooter will roughly get a driving range of 150 km in a single charge.

How to book for Ola Electric Scooter: