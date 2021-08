New Delhi: Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal is of the view that the industry and consumers should come together and commit towards the selling only electric two-wheelers in India after 2025. In a blog after the launch of Ola’s electric scooters, Aggarwal announced ‘Mission Electric’.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: India Sets Record As Over 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem