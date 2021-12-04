Ola Electric Scooter Latest Update: The customers who were for long time waiting for the Ola Electric Scooters, here is a piece of good news for you. Taking to twitter, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the deliveries of the Ola Electric scooters in India will begin from December 15, 2021. He also thanked the customers who have waited for the deliveries of the scooters to start.Also Read - Booked Ola Electric Scooter? You Will Have To Wait A Little Bit Longer To Take Delivery

"Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!" said Bhavish in his Tweet.

It must be noted that Ola Electric scooter, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, are the most talked-about electric scooters in the country and both the versions have received a tremendous response ever since the bookings for these electric scooters were opened in India.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

In a statement, Ola Electric had earlier said that it is manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on special order. The company said that the scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade.

As per the updates, the scooters will be delivered to the embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025,” Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier said in a statement.

The company said it would be looking at providing custom paint finishes to customers in the future. The company said it aims to launch electric scooter range in international markets such as Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and others next year.