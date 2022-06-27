New Delhi: The resignation drive of senior executives at Ola Electric continues and now, its Director HR Ranjit Kondeshan has decided to move on. According to sources, Kondeshan would depart from Bhavish Aggarwal-run electric mobility company on July 2, just 14 months after joining.Also Read - Ola Winds Up Used Car Business, Shuts Down Q-Commerce Platform Ola Dash

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kondeshan joined Ola Electric Mobility from Visa where he worked for three years in Mumbai. Before Visa, he was Senior HR Manager at Bajaj Allianz Life.

Ola Electric, facing a government probe in battery fires along with other EV players, has seen some high-profile exits in recent months. Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quit Ola Electric as regional head in May and joined Amazon. In April, chief marketing officer Varun Dubey left the company due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who was the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola Electric, moved on from the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed CTO at Ola Electric in May last year. Meanwhile, Arun Sirdeshmukh who was head of Ola Cars, which is the used car commerce division of the company, announced his departure from the company.

The high-profile exits come at a time when Ola is reportedly planning its IPO this year at a lower valuation than planned earlier as several startups’ IPOs have proved to be a nightmare for the investors.

Ride-hailing platform Ola this week shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business, at a time when Indian companies are pouring money into the 10-15 minute grocery delivery market.

The company shut Ola Cars within one years of its launch, as it focuses on its electric two-wheeler and car verticals. Ola has so far shut down Ola Cafe, food panda, Ola Foods, and now Ola Dash. Ola now aims to invest more towards its electric car, cell manufacturing, and financial services businesses.