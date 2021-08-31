New Delhi: Ola IPO is likely to hit share market soon as the ridesharing major is aiming to raise USD 1-1.5 billion (Rs 7,324-10,985 crore) through the initial public offering. The company is expected to file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in the December quarter, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: First Glimpse of Handsome Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna is Here | Watch

Ola IPO Date – Check Details