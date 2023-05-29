Home

Ola Launches ‘Prime Plus’ Services For Bengaluru Customers: Here’s How Much Users Will Pay Per Trip

As part of the prime plus services, one customer will pay Rs 455 for the trip and the minicab will charge the customer Rs 535. Under book any, customers will have to pay between Rs 535 and Rs 664.

Named as ‘Prime Plus’, Aggarwal said the company's new premium service will offer ‘best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.’

Bengaluru: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter announced that his company has launched a ‘new premium service’ for Bengaluru customers. He said the initially the new service will go live with select users. Named as ‘Prime Plus’, Aggarwal said the company’s new premium service will offer ‘best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.’

“Testing out a new premium service by Ola cabs. Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter,” Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet.

Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out 🙂👍🏼 I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/c8YDDgnbPU — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 28, 2023

He also shared a screenshot of a cab service that was booked from Green City Supermarket, Immadihalli to ARAKU Coffee, 12th Main Road.

As per the screenshot, the cost for Ola’s prime plus service was less in comparison to a “mini” or “book any car type” category.

The Ola CEO had earlier said that India should “adopt AI with open arms,” reported news agency PTI.

“Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, “I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity. And, we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms,” Bhavish Aggarwal was quoted by PTI as saying.

As per a report by Jagran News, the company is not planning to recruit new drivers for the newly launched service but will use the existing workforce for the same. The drivers who have a good track record, and ratings will be eligible to be recruited for this service.

