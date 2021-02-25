New Delhi: Ola Cabs on Thursday announced its plan, saying it aims to operationalise massive two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu on its 500-acre site soon. Issuing a statement, Ola said it was “racing ahead to operationalise two-wheeler factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in next few months.” Also Read - 6 Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory Near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu

The company in the statement also added that the upcoming factory will have initial capacity of 2 million units a year in Phase 1 and the factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs as it is close to launching its first range of electric scooters as well.

As per updates, the 2-wheeler-factory is expected to be the country's most automated with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once the factory is fully operational in Tamil Nadu.

Ola had last year signed a 2,400-crore-deal with the Tamil Nadu government to set up its first factory in the state ad later, the company joined hands with Siemens to build the manufacturing site in the southern state of India.

Ola had earlier announced that it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its upcoming mega factory that will roll out the much-anticipated Ola electric scooter.