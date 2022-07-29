New Delhi: Ola is planning to increase the hiring process for its electric mobility business and on the other hand, the urban mobility firm is in the process of laying off about 1,000 employees, according to an ET report. As per the report, the restructuring exercise is also expected to be on for a few weeks more and the firm is planning to focus more on its electric mobility business.Also Read - Ola Shares Plan on Sports Car, Upcoming Update For E-Scooters

The process is going on across verticals including mobility, hyperlocal, fintech, and its used cars businesses. The employees who have been targeted for layoffs asked to resign voluntarily, according to the report. In the meantime, the firm is delaying the appraisal process of some employees who it wants to fire so that they resign. Also Read - Ola Begins Layoffs, Pauses Appraisals In Cost-Cutting Bid To Deal With Funding Challenges

The company, on the other hand, is also hiring aggressively as it plans to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells and an electric car. The company is planning to hire four people for every person being fired. Also Read - Ola Plans To Lay Off Up To 500 Employees To Cut Cost And Streamline Operations

The ET report quoted a source as saying that the company is planning to recruit about 800 people for cars alone and additionally for cell development.

Not just Ola, but many other start-ups in India have been resorting to lay-offs to cut costs due to financial stress. Recently, edtech unicorn start-up Byju’s has sacked over 600 employees, including both permanent and contractual.

Apart from Byju’s, new-generation enterprises including Vedantu, Unacademy and Cars24 have also sacked over 5,000 employees in India this year.

Moreover, Ola has also sacked about 2,100 employees during January-March this year, followed by Unacademy (over 600), Cars24 (600) and Vedantu (400).