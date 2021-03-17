NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator Ola is setting up the world’s largest e-scooter manufacturing unit in India. The plant will come up by 2022 in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri. Ola’s e-scooter plant will be set up in a sprawling 500 acre of land in Krishnagiri. The estimated cost of the proposed plant is Rs 2,400 crore and it will have the capacity to manufacture 1 core or 10 million units per annum, according to media reports.

Ola’s proposed two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant will have the capacity to produce 15 per cent of the world’s production. The plant is scheduled to be completed in the middle of 2022; Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

The proposed two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing plant of Ola will be an integrated establishment. There will be two supplier parks at the plant. Ola will exhort suppliers to set up shops near the plant. The first product from Ola Electric will be rolled off during the summer of 2021. The product is a prototype and has been assembled. The product has been tested extensively, the ET Report says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to time pitched for the use of electric vehicles(EV). PM Modi had said that his government would launch a policy to boost production and exhort the use of EVs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has also been promoting the use of electric vehicles (EV). It has said that Kejriwal has the vision to make Delhi the ”Electric Vehicle capital”.