Noida: A section of drivers working with cab aggregators Ola and Uber are on strike on Monday as they demand a fare hike and this has affected services in several parts of Delhi-NCR. The drivers are demanding the base fare to be at least Rs 100. At present, the fare is somewhere around Rs 30-35 as base fare and Rs 6-7 for subsequent kilometer run as a minimum.

Speaking to India.com, a Ola driver said, "We are provided Rs 6-7 per kilometer which is even less than that the auto drivers are getting. We are doing this protest so that the company issues a rise in the base fare and we will keep protesting until the fare is hiked, even if it takes weeks we will continue our protest."

The strike has caused inconvenience to passengers who take cabs to office and other destinations on daily basis. The strike has left many commuters horrified and some worried passengers even took to Twitter to vent out their woes due to the long wait to book cabs and then cancellations by the drivers.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the Ola and Uber strike in the city:

Uber and Ola have increased commission from 20 to 25 and now 30% ! Thats a huge cut. This is why there is a cab strike today. Sad that #uberindia #uber #olacabs chose this difficult time to fatten their take @Uber_India @Uber @Uber_Support @Olacabs — Divya Sharma (@div_ise) March 22, 2021

First day in office and drivers keep cancelling on me. @Uber and @ola on the strike or what? — a-Rey-Waah (@BrushUrTeeth_03) March 22, 2021

@ola_supports @Olacabs @Uber @Uber_Support your drivers are horrible. Just because there’s a strike they are just trying to loot us. While the fares are already hiked , they are asking for more money on top of that. One of OLA drivers asked me for 270/- and then 570/- — Sudeshna (@SinhaSudeshna) March 22, 2021

Hello @Uber @Olacabs is there a problem today … lots of people calling asking about crazily long wait times and surcharges — ginnie (@rjginnie) March 22, 2021

Ola drivers are on strike today. My ola driver informed. Got cab after long wait and two cancelations. — vedprabha (@ved_prabha) March 22, 2021

Travelled in two Uber cars today and within 1 minute after both trips got started, I was told that Uber and Ola drivers will go on strike tomorrow demanding a hike in fare charges. It could also extend by a week, said one of them.#Strike #Ola #Uber #DelhiNCR — Garvit Bhirani (@GarvitBhirani) March 21, 2021

@Uber_Mumbai your driver is refusing to cancel the trip saying there is a strike of Uber and ola. — 爪ㄩᗪ|ㄒ 爪卂ㄒ卄ㄩ尺 (@muditmathurs) March 22, 2021