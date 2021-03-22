Noida: A section of drivers working with cab aggregators Ola and Uber are on strike on Monday as they demand a fare hike and this has affected services in several parts of Delhi-NCR. The drivers are demanding the base fare to be at least Rs 100. At present, the fare is somewhere around Rs 30-35 as base fare and Rs 6-7 for subsequent kilometer run as a minimum. Also Read - Honest Uber Driver Returns Bag Containing MacBook & Cash to Customer Who Left it in Cab at Midnight
Speaking to India.com, a Ola driver said, "We are provided Rs 6-7 per kilometer which is even less than that the auto drivers are getting. We are doing this protest so that the company issues a rise in the base fare and we will keep protesting until the fare is hiked, even if it takes weeks we will continue our protest."
The strike has caused inconvenience to passengers who take cabs to office and other destinations on daily basis. The strike has left many commuters horrified and some worried passengers even took to Twitter to vent out their woes due to the long wait to book cabs and then cancellations by the drivers.
