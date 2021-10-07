Bengaluru: Cab-hailing platform Ola on Thursday has announced a new vehicle commerce platform ”Ola Cars” that will provide a better vehicle purchase and ownership experience to consumers. Ola Cars will enable consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App.Also Read - Maharashtra to Launch ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ From Oct 8, to Vaccinate 15 Lakh People Daily

Founder and CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal said, "Customers are looking for a new way to buy, service and sell their vehicles. They are no longer satisfied with the archaic retail store mode." "They want more transparency and a digital experience. With Ola Cars, we are bringing a completely new experience for buying, selling, and overall ownership for both new and owned vehicles," Aggarwal added.

The Indian multinational ride-sharing company said that it will offer a bouquet of services to customers, starting from purchase, followed by vehicle finance, followed by insurance, registration, maintenance including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories, and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars.

Ola Cars will begin with pre-owned and, over time, Ola will open it up for new vehicles from Ola Electric and other automotive brands as well, providing them a seamless, trusted platform with unprecedented reach and understanding of consumers and their mobility needs.

Beginning with 30 cities, Ola Cars will soon scale up to over 100 cities by next year. The ride-sharing company also announced the appointment of Arun Sirdeshmukh as Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cars. Sirdeshmukh brings more than 30 years of experience in consumer internet, FMCG, retail, and fashion industries, including with Amazon India, Reliance Trends, and IBM Global Services. He will oversee the entire sales and distribution, service, marketing, customer support, and go-to-market strategy for the business.

(With Inputs From IANS)