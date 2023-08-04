Home

OlaCabs Introduces Prime Plus Service In Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad; Service Open to Selected Customers

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform OlaCabs on Friday said it is expanding its Prime Plus service to the cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. This was officially announced by OlaCabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter.

“Expanding our @Olacabs Prime Plus service today to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Excited to have more people experience it! Our Bengaluru Prime Plus trial has been hugely successful. Will open to select customers today and full-scale rollout soon after,” Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Expanding our @Olacabs Prime Plus service today to Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Excited to have more people experience it! Our Bengaluru Prime Plus trial has been hugely successful. Will open to select customers today and full scale rollout soon after. pic.twitter.com/R541BBx1kB — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 4, 2023

What is Ola Cabs Prime Plus Service

The Prime Plus Service of Ola Cabs aims to elevate the commuting experience for OlaCabs’ customers by offering a range of premium features and benefits. Ola Cabs is offering the Prime Plus Service after the success of the initial trial in Bengaluru, where select customers have already experienced the service’s perks, announced Aggarwal.

The Prime Plus service right now is open to select customers in the three new cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. However, the full-scale rollout is expected to follow shortly.

Ola Electric Extends Rs 1.1 Lakh Price Offer On S1 Air

In the meantime, Ola Electric also announced to extend the Rs 1.1 lakh price offer for S1 Air to all beyond reservations after huge demand of customers.

Giving details, Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet that the demand for S1 Air has crossed expectations of the company as many customers are asking the company to open the Rs 1.1 lakh offer to all beyond reservers.

“We’ll extend the offer to ALL tonight 8pm onwards till 15th August 12pm. All our stores will be open till midnight tonight. Crazy demand, buy fast for early delivery,” he said.

Right now, Ola S1 Air is available for Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings and for those who ARE interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional Rs 10,000.

All About Ola Cabs

Headquartered in Bangalore, Ola Cabs is an Indian multinational ridesharing company and operates in other business verticals including financial services and cloud kitchens. A variety of venture capitalists including Softbank have large stakes in the company.

Ola in January 2018 extended into its first overseas market, Australia, and launched in New Zealand in September 2018. Ola began its operations in the UK in March 2019.

Ranging from economic to luxury travel, Ola Cabs offers different levels of service to customers. The cabs are reserved through a mobile app and also through their website and the service accepts both cash and online payments. It claims to clock an average of more than 150,000 bookings per day and commands 60% of the market share in India as of 2014.

