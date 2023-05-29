Home

Ola’s Prime Plus Launches ‘No Cancellation’ Feature For Select Customers In Bengaluru

Bhavish Aggarwal, OLA CEO, announced the company’s Prime Plus scheme with a ‘no cancellation’ policy as the main highlight.

The service will be initially available to select users in Bengaluru.

Ola has launched its Prime Plus service with ‘no cancellation’ for its passengers. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, announced that the new service will have ‘no operational hassles’. For now, the plans are to roll out the scheme only for a select group of users in Bengaluru.

In a Twitter post, Bhavish Aggarwal shared a screenshot of the Ola app showing the Prime Plus option and said he planned to use the service frequently. He wrote, “Testing out a new premium service by Olacabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter.”

The Ola CEO also attached a snapshot of a cab booking from Green City Supermarket, Immadihalli to ARAKU Coffee, 12th Main Road. Based on the screenshot shared by him, Prime Plus costs less than other cab services. For Prime Plus, the customer will be charged Rs 455 for the trip, while using a minicab will cost Rs 535. For any other booking, the customer will be charged anywhere between Rs 535 – Rs 664.

Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out 🙂👍🏼 I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/c8YDDgnbPU — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 28, 2023

With more than 2 lakh views, the tweet has attracted a lot of attention.” Lol! First spoil the customer experience and then come up with a premium feature just to ensure the bare minimum!” commented a user.

Lol! First spoil the customer experience and then come up with a premium feature just to ensure the bare minimum!👏👏👏 — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) May 28, 2023

“No cancellations is a myth,” wrote another.

No cancellations is a myth. — Nikhil Wad (@niekhilwad) May 28, 2023

“Ok how much extra you are going to charge for this premium service and how much extra are you going to charge the drivers on cancellation? Well in both ways you are winning,” an account asked.

Ok how much extra you are going to charge for this premium service and how much extra are you going to charge the drivers on cancellation ? Well on both ways you are winning — Ash (@aashish27721337) May 28, 2023

Others were more enthusiastic about the venture. “Count me in for a premium ride experience!” a user wrote.

Count me in for a premium ride experience! — Ganesh dhotre (@ganeshdhotree) May 28, 2023

“It’s heartwarming to see the positive sentiment surrounding this service.”

It's heartwarming to see the positive sentiment surrounding this service — Rajat katiyar (@rajatkatiyarr) May 28, 2023

No new drivers or cars have been hired for this service, according to an Economic Times report. The report also states that unlike what the screenshot shows, Prime Plus cabs will be more expensive than cabs in other categories. In addition, these services are not part of its electric vehicle (EV) cab service that the company is planning to launch.

In February, Bhavish Aggarwal was in the news for backing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool for increasing productivity. He also suggested that India should take the lead in embracing AI. In addition, the Ola chief dismissed the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses.

“Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity. And we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms,” he told news agency PTI.

