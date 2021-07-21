New Delhi: Days after clicking over 1 lakh bookings for its upcoming electric scooter in India, Ola said in a statement it is planning to directly home-deliver its upcoming electric scooters to the houses of customers across the country. Making it more customer-friendly, Ola said it is also planning to make the entire process of purchase just between the company and the customers, eliminating the need of intermediary traditional dealerships altogether.Also Read - Riding Big: Ola Electric Scooter Receives Over 1 Lakh Bookings in 24 Hours

Customers will have to just pay Rs 499 to reserve an Ola Scooter and they will be the first in line to acquire it when Ola confirms deliveries. However, the customers also can cancel and receive a refund at any time.

For the booking and cancellation, customers must log in to http://olaelectric.com with phone number and an OTP validation. After logging in, they will have to book Ola Scooter for Rs 499 by paying using net banking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets, or OlaMoney. If they want, the customers can book numerous scooters as well.

Furthermore, the customers can also cancel or change the order in the near future. The reservation fee is fully refundable also. Ola earlier had said that a refund will be sent to the original method of payment within 7-10 business days of cancellation.

Moreover, the customers can also transfer the Ola Scooter in the name of someone else. To make a request, contact Ola at support@olaelectric.com. Interestingly, there is no need of any paperwork to reserve the Ola Scooter.

Special features: As per updates, the Ola electric scooter will have a maximum riding range of 240 kilometers. Notably, this range can only be achieved if the speed is maintained at 20 kmph.