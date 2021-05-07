New Delhi: There is a old saying that “paisa bolta hai” and we seeing this literally. A bundle of old Rs 1 note has been priced at nearly Rs 45,000. Interested person can buy it online. Many of us like collecting old currency notes, and coins. However, a few are paying hefty amount to get such old notes and coins. Also Read - #InThisTogether: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Begin Fundraiser For India's COVID-19 Fight

1 Rupee Note Value

The One rupee note bundle 1957, signed by Former Union Finance Minister Hirubhai M. Patel, with jumbling number 123456, is being sold at a website called Coinbazzar. Also Read - ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Harare Sports Club, 1.00 PM IST May 7, Friday

They are selling the item at Rs 44,999. “Extremely rare, For collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, Signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456,” the website stated in the description portion. Also Read - Eden Hazard Apologises to Real Madrid Supporters For Laughing With Chelsea Players

However, the original price of the old 1 rupee bundle is Rs 49,999. After discount, the website has fixed the price at Rs 44,999.

You need to go to website and go to shop section. After visiting the shop section, you need to go to “Note Bundles” category. You will get to see the details.

Old Coins, Notes Available

Buyers especially those who like keeping old currency of the country, can purchase old notes of Rs 50 at Rs 8,200, Rs 10, Rs 5 at Rs 2,999, Rs 2 at Rs 4,999, and Rs 100.

You can also sell your items through the website and earn some money. You need to go to the Coinbazzar website and “start selling with us” section. You need to do registration by entering a few details.

These details are Username, Email, Verification code, First name, Last name, store name, address 1, address 2, country, city or town, state, pincode, and other details.