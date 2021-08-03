New Delhi: In a good-will gesture, Shree Cements will gift India’s Olympics 2021 winners free cement to build their dream homes. To celebrate India’s winners at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the company has announced to offer winners free cement to help them build their dream homes.Also Read - Army Helicopter Crashes Near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J&K's Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
- India’s medal count at Tokyo Olympics 2021 has so far remained at three.
- Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) has already left after securing a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) is assured of at least a bronze after making the semifinals to be held on August 4.
- P V Sindhu has become only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals.
- In Rio Olympics 2016, India had claimed just two medals.
- “India’s athletes are competing at the highest level of sporting prowess and doing us proud. As both an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I feel that it is important to give back a little something for all that they are doing,” said H. M. Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cements Ltd said in a statement.
- With this gesture, they have taken their commitment to sports even further, by honouring those who have done our country proud
